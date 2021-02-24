Downtown Baltimore Gets a BOOST

Retailers and consumers are navigating a challenge: looking ahead to buying and selling post-pandemic while keeping commerce alive now. The Baltimore Downtown Partnership is focused on both, with BOOST, which stands for 'Black-Owned and Occupied Storefront Tenancy.' It pairs Black-owned businesses with vacant storefronts and wraparound services like tech and marketing support.

Delali Dzirasa, himself a successful entrepreneur with his tech company Fearless, talks of the responsibility to nurture new ventures. And Shelonda Stokes, president of Downtown Partnership, describes the kind of business they want to boost: “We want organizations that are going to contribute to downtown, organizations that are going to thrive and employ other people in here. That’s a win. And that’s what we’re looking for.”"

Plus, Tanisha Taliaferro, a bold shop owner, tells why she opened Style Haven boutique during the pandemic.

