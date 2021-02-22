© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

New Must-Read Picks From CityLit's Carla Du Pree; The History Of The Red Ball Express

covers.jpg

An anthology of Black American history...verses about the life of 18th-century poet Phillis Wheatley...short stories about girlhood in the South. These are some of the new must-read picks Carla Du Pree of CityLit Project offers us. She also previews next month’s virtual festival.

And local history teacher Dante Brizill shares the unsung story of African-American war heroes who drove the Red Ball Express after D-Day.

Check out Carla's book picks:
Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of Africa America 1619 - 2019 - Ibram X Kendi & Keisha N. Blain
The Age of Phillis and The Love Songs of W. E. Du Bois - Honoree Fanonne Jeffers 
The Prophet - Robert Jones
Caul Baby - Morgan Jerkins
Milk, Blood, Heat - Dantiel W. Moniz
We Speak For Ourselves - D. Watkins
The Sum of Us - Heather McGhee
How the Word is Passed - Clint Smith
Children’s & Young Adult Literature: Angel of Greenwood, Randi Pink; The Life I’m In, Sharon G Flake

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
