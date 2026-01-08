2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Movies: Our critics' picks for the best flicks of 2025

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Timothee Chalamet stars as table tennis hustler Marty Mauser in "Marty Supreme"
image courtesy A24 Studios
Timothee Chalamet stars as table tennis hustler Marty Mauser in "Marty Supreme"

It's Midday at the Movies, our monthly conversation about films and filmmaking.

Joining Tom in studio are Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Max Weiss, editor-in-chief and pop culture critic at Baltimore Magazine.

Both movie mavens have brought their lists of their favorite flicks of 2025. Max published hers in her magazine, here, and here.

Jed's 2025 movie faves list includes: One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Song Sung Blue, Hamnet, Ricky Gervais-Mortality, The Secret Agent, Blue Moon, Nouvelle Vague, Sinners, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, Orwell 2+2=5, and Life of Chuck.

We'll also discuss former Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday's Top Ten Movie picks for 2025, which you can find here.

What were your favorite movies of 2025?
Let us know!
Email us at [email protected] or
Call us at 410.662.8780

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMidday at the MoviesMaryland Film Festivalfilm
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes