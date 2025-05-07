Playwright Sarah Ruhl's new book is about life's lessons, learned inside the classroom and out

Sarah Ruhl is the author of 15 plays, an opera libretto, two collections of poetry, a collection of essays and a memoir.

Ruhl teaches playwrighting at the Yale School of Drama, and her latest book is a terrific compendium of 60 brief essays about what she has learned and the people who have taught her. In Lessons from My Teachers: From Preschool to the Present, Ruhl details an education in and out of classrooms, with probable and some improbable tutors. In her book, she shares her insights about her experiences with these sagacious influencers with grace, and gratitude.