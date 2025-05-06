Baltimore high schoolers discussed the issues that mattered to them. As they prepare to graduate, we check back in.

Over the course of the next month and a half, high schools in the Baltimore area will send off another class of graduating seniors into the world.

Last September, we spoke to a group of rising seniors in Baltimore. We asked them about cyberbullying, social media and phone use in schools, their concerns about the future of our country and their hopes for their final year in school.

9 months later, we’re checking back in with that same group of students as they prepare for their next steps.

Laila Gheis is a student in the Bryn Mawr School, a private high school in Roland Park.

Lamont Clark is in school at Dulaney High school in Timonium, in Baltimore County.

Shawn Ware is at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, also known as BLSYW, here in Baltimore City. Shawn lives in McElderry Park and is a former intern here at WYPR.