As local college seniors prepare to graduate, we ask one about the job market, AI in school and more

On today's Midday on Education, we’re hearing from students in our area today.

College seniors are considering their futures, in employment or graduate school.

Maryam Abdiruhman will graduate soon from Goucher College in Towson, where she’s majoring in Professional Creative Writing, with a focus on poetry.

We asked her about the use of AI in college-level education and facing the job market in the midst of a faltering economy.