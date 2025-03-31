Midday on Sports: Orioles' 2025 Home Opener

Opening Day for the Baltimore Orioles begins Monday afternoon. The Orioles face the Boston Red Sox in their home opener following a four-game stint in Toronto.

The series got off to a walloping start last Thursday, when the Orioles ruined the Blue Jay’s opening day with an overwhelming win that included 6 home runs, an opening day record.

Baltimore begins the 2025 season full of promise. What are your thoughts on how the Orioles will fare this year?

WYPR host Gabe Ortis and Baltimore Banner sports reporter Danielle Allentuck join Midday to discuss the latest teams news.

And later, we speak to John Miller, a journalist, author, baseball coach and scout who has written a new biography of Earl Weaver, the iconic manager of the Orioles.

