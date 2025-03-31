2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Programs
Midday

Midday on Sports: Orioles' 2025 Home Opener

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 31, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
This is the first time since 1997 that the Orioles have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
Scott Maucione
/
WYPR
Fans of the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards for the 2024 playoffs.

Opening Day for the Baltimore Orioles begins Monday afternoon. The Orioles face the Boston Red Sox in their home opener following a four-game stint in Toronto.

The series got off to a walloping start last Thursday, when the Orioles ruined the Blue Jay’s opening day with an overwhelming win that included 6 home runs, an opening day record.

Baltimore begins the 2025 season full of promise. What are your thoughts on how the Orioles will fare this year?

WYPR host Gabe Ortis and Baltimore Banner sports reporter Danielle Allentuck join Midday to discuss the latest teams news.

And later, we speak to John Miller, a journalist, author, baseball coach and scout who has written a new biography of Earl Weaver, the iconic manager of the Orioles.

Baltimore OriolesSports
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
