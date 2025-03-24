2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Annapolis Poet Laureate Jefferson Holland wants us to walk and hike around Arundel

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 24, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
Jefferson Holland, Author of Walk Around Arundel: 52 Places to Hike with Your Dog (And Other Best Friends)
Courtesy Photo
Jefferson Holland, Author of Walk Around Arundel: 52 Places to Hike with Your Dog (And Other Best Friends)

Jefferson Holland works in words. He is the Poet Laureate of Annapolis, a newspaper columnist and Co-Founder of the singing folk group, Them Eastport Oyster Boys. He no longer sings with the group but continues to perform his poems and storytelling around Annapolis.

Jefferson, inspired by the Chesapeake Bay and his dogs, decided to publish a book of his columns from the Capital Gazette that describe the beauty of exploring Anne Arundel County's nature with four-legged friends, or any good friends.

The book is titled, Walk Around Arundel: 52 Places to Hike with Your Dog (and Other Best Friends.) Jefferson joins Midday in studio to discuss his new book.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsHikeAnne Arundel County
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes