Annapolis Poet Laureate Jefferson Holland wants us to walk and hike around Arundel

Jefferson Holland works in words. He is the Poet Laureate of Annapolis, a newspaper columnist and Co-Founder of the singing folk group, Them Eastport Oyster Boys. He no longer sings with the group but continues to perform his poems and storytelling around Annapolis.

Jefferson, inspired by the Chesapeake Bay and his dogs, decided to publish a book of his columns from the Capital Gazette that describe the beauty of exploring Anne Arundel County's nature with four-legged friends, or any good friends.

The book is titled, Walk Around Arundel: 52 Places to Hike with Your Dog (and Other Best Friends.) Jefferson joins Midday in studio to discuss his new book.