Midday on Cars: Can the electric vehicle boom be stopped? Plus, how will car prices feel tariffs?
John Davis, the creator, producer and host of MotorWeek, joins another edition of Midday on Cars.
Have you consider going electric for your next car purchase? Is this a good time to buy? What are the latest arrival in the automotive market? Davis answers your questions on those topics and more.
MotorWeek is the longest-running automotive show on television. The show is produced at Maryland Public Television and syndicated on PBS stations across the country.