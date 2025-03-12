2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday on Cars: Can the electric vehicle boom be stopped? Plus, how will car prices feel tariffs?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
John Davis is the creator, host and producer of "MotorWeek," television's longest-running weekly automotive magazine, currently in its 45th season on Maryland Public Television, and now online as well, at motorweek.org.
John Davis is the creator, host and producer of "MotorWeek," television's longest-running weekly automotive magazine, currently in its 45th season on Maryland Public Television, and now online as well, at motorweek.org. (photo courtesy MPT)

John Davis, the creator, producer and host of MotorWeek, joins another edition of Midday on Cars.

Have you consider going electric for your next car purchase? Is this a good time to buy? What are the latest arrival in the automotive market? Davis answers your questions on those topics and more.

MotorWeek is the longest-running automotive show on television. The show is produced at Maryland Public Television and syndicated on PBS stations across the country.

