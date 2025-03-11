Scientist and author Cat Bohannon follows the evolution of the female body in 'Eve'

Why do women live longer than men? Is the female brain much different than the male brain?

Author Cat Bohannon joins Midday to discuss the female body and its 200 million year history. Her award-winning 2023 book, Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution, is now out in paperback.

Scientific research long focused on the male body, but in Eve, Bohannon shifts readers' attention to the female body, its evolution and why it matters today.

