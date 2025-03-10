Midday on the Law: Mounting legal challenges to White House actions

Attorney Aaron Zelinsky joins Midday to discuss the recent news from the White House.

Zelinsky is an attorney with the law firm Zuckerman-Spaeder in Baltimore. For more than a decade, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, where he worked on national security, cybercrime and public corruption cases. He also served as an Assistant Special Counsel to Robert Mueller in the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.