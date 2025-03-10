© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday on the Law: Mounting legal challenges to White House actions

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. A lawyer for Trump said Thursday, March 30, 2023, that he has been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.
Andrew Harnik/AP
/
AP
-

Attorney Aaron Zelinsky joins Midday to discuss the recent news from the White House.

Zelinsky is an attorney with the law firm Zuckerman-Spaeder in Baltimore. For more than a decade, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, where he worked on national security, cybercrime and public corruption cases. He also served as an Assistant Special Counsel to Robert Mueller in the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayDonald Trump
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes