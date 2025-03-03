Midday on Books: From Yale Theatre to the Oscars

Last night at the Oscars, Hollywood veterans and new stars were honored for their award-winning performances on the big screen. A new book reflects on how the acting careers of many movie icons began at the Yale Repertory Theater in Connecticut.

James Magruder, a Baltimore resident who worked as a dramaturg at Center Stage and is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama joins Midday to discuss his book "The Play’s the Thing: Fifty Years of Yale Repertory Theatre (1966 - 2016)."