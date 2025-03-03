© 2025 WYPR
Midday

Midday on Books: From Yale Theatre to the Oscars

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 3, 2025 at 12:33 PM EST
"The Play's the Thing: Fifty Years of Yale Repertory Theater (1966 - 2016)

Last night at the Oscars, Hollywood veterans and new stars were honored for their award-winning performances on the big screen. A new book reflects on how the acting careers of many movie icons began at the Yale Repertory Theater in Connecticut.

James Magruder, a Baltimore resident who worked as a dramaturg at Center Stage and is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama joins Midday to discuss his book "The Play’s the Thing: Fifty Years of Yale Repertory Theatre (1966 - 2016)."

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
