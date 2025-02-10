© 2025 WYPR
A conversation with Maryland's Latino Legislative Caucus

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
The Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland.
Photo courtesy Office of the Senate President
The Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland. It is the oldest U.S. state capitol in continuous legislative use, dating to 1772, and houses the Maryland General Assembly and the offices of the Governor and Lt. Governor. (photo courtesy Office of the Senate President).

As the General Assembly continues the 2025 session in Annapolis, we talk to the chair of the Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus.

Del. Ashanti Martinez was appointed to represent District 22 in Prince George’s County in February of 2023, filling the seat vacated by Alonzo T. Washington, who was appointed to the state Senate.

We ask Martinez about his caucus' priorities, including immigration protections and increased scrutiny of immigration enforcement in schools and other areas.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
