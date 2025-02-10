A conversation with Maryland's Latino Legislative Caucus

As the General Assembly continues the 2025 session in Annapolis, we talk to the chair of the Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus.

Del. Ashanti Martinez was appointed to represent District 22 in Prince George’s County in February of 2023, filling the seat vacated by Alonzo T. Washington, who was appointed to the state Senate.

We ask Martinez about his caucus' priorities, including immigration protections and increased scrutiny of immigration enforcement in schools and other areas.