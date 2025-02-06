© 2025 WYPR
Midday

Midday with the Mayor: How federal cuts may hit Baltimore. And, what the city need from Annapolis?

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:07 PM EST
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Midday to discuss how President Trump’s executive orders targeting DEI initiatives could affect hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for the city.

And, as water rates rise for City residents, City Hall has vowed to crack down on customers who do not pay their water bills, including the City’s own Departments of General Services and Public Works. How did the city see more than $12 million dollars in unpaid bills?

Plus, Scott discusses what he would like to see from lawmakers in Annapolis as the 2025 General Assembly continues.

