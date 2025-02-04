7 years into Roca, an update on how intervention is saving the lives of Baltimore's young people

Homicide and non-fatal shootings in Baltimore recently reached their lowest rates in a decade, a welcomed sign of success for the city's anti-violence programs.

While a nationwide fall in violence suggests wider factors at play, city agencies and nonprofits dedicated to violence intervention say their work is making a difference.

Roca is a Massachusetts nonprofit that branched out to Baltimore in 2018. Midday gets an update on their work and hears from the young adults who say Roca saved their lives.

Roca's Jeffrey "Gooch" Jones, a Youth Worker and soon to be Outreach Specialist, Anisha Thomas, Director of Shared Services, and DeAndre Gordon, Employment Manager, join Midday to discuss what is working, and what needs yet to be done.