The latest on the midair collision near Washington, D.C., and what it means for Marylanders

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Boats work the scene of an aircraft collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Boats work the scene of an aircraft collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va.

No survivors are expected following a midair collision yesterday evening between a U.S. Army helicopter and a domestic flight on approach into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Airplane collisions remain incredibly rare in the United States. However, domestic aviation has witnessed several close calls in recent years.

Peter Greenberg joins Midday to talk about the reverberations Wednesday's crash might have for the airline and travel industry in Maryland and beyond.

Greenberg is one of the nation’s most recognized travel news journalist. He works as the Travel Editor for CBS News, and appears on CBS This Morning.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
