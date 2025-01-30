The latest on the midair collision near Washington, D.C., and what it means for Marylanders

No survivors are expected following a midair collision yesterday evening between a U.S. Army helicopter and a domestic flight on approach into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Airplane collisions remain incredibly rare in the United States. However, domestic aviation has witnessed several close calls in recent years.

Peter Greenberg joins Midday to talk about the reverberations Wednesday's crash might have for the airline and travel industry in Maryland and beyond.

Greenberg is one of the nation’s most recognized travel news journalist. He works as the Travel Editor for CBS News, and appears on CBS This Morning.