Midday

Tax season cometh! What do you need to know?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 30, 2025 at 12:08 PM EST
Sam Bermas-Dawes, via Canva

This week, Americans are again starting to think about their taxes. The Internal Revenue Service began accepting 2024 tax returns on Monday. Employers and contractors are sending out their W2 and 1099 forms, and taxpayers are gathering the information they need to file their taxes by the April 15, 2025, deadline.

Today on Midday, tax tips to help you use the complicated rules of the tax code to your best advantage.

Beverly Winstead is an award-winning tax lawyer. Her firm, Beverly Winstead, LLC, represents individuals and businesses in disputes with the IRS, and federal and state agencies. Winstead also teaches at the University of Maryland's School of Law.

Plus, Samuel Handwerger, CPA, a full-time Lecturer at the University of Maryland School of Business, discusses cryptocurrency and taxes. Do you own cryptocurrency, or are you considering investing in the increasingly popular asset? We answer your questions for tax season.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddaytaxesTax Law
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
