Dry January goes mainstream. What are the benefits?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
A server carries a tray with a glassed of wine and alcohol. Photo by ongchinonn, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
ongchinonn, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
A server carries a tray with a glassed of wine and alcohol.

Dry January, a month-long stint of sobriety at the beginning of the new year, is growing in popularity in the United States.

According to data from Civic Science, 23 percent of U.S. adults 21 and over said they intended to take part in Dry January in 2023. That grew to 27 percent in 2024.

So, what are the benefits of cutting back—or cutting out—drinking? Is there a healthy number of drinks one can enjoy?

We ask Dr. Sarah Andrews, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Dr. Jessica Lee, A primary care physician, Assistant Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
