Dry January goes mainstream. What are the benefits?

Dry January, a month-long stint of sobriety at the beginning of the new year, is growing in popularity in the United States.

According to data from Civic Science, 23 percent of U.S. adults 21 and over said they intended to take part in Dry January in 2023. That grew to 27 percent in 2024.

So, what are the benefits of cutting back—or cutting out—drinking? Is there a healthy number of drinks one can enjoy?

We ask Dr. Sarah Andrews, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Dr. Jessica Lee, A primary care physician, Assistant Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.