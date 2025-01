Pinky Cole-Hayes is the founder of a nationwide chain of restaurants called Slutty Vegan. She grew up on Baltimore’s East Side, and now calls Atlanta home. Her restaurant company that has been valued at more than $100 million dollars. Slutty Vegan’s newest location is here in Baltimore in the Baltimore Peninsula.

Cole-Hayes joins Midday to talk about growing up in Baltimore, and what it means to expand into a new location here.