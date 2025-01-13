Ravens win over Pittsburgh. How did they do it, and what comes next?

Today on Midday, its time to talk football. The Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Commanders won this weekend. The Ravens played their longtime division rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium. They came away with a decisive win, 28-14.

Midday discusses the latest with Gabe Ortis, a host and producer here at WYPR. He has covered the Ravens on the staff of several news organizations for the past several years.

Lifelong Detroit Lions fan Jonathan Blakely also joins. He is the Chief Content Officer at Baltimore Public Media, which includes WYPR and our sibling station WTMD.

And later, sports psychologist Daniel Zimet, Ph.D., joins Midday to talk about the mental side to sports competition. How do professional athletes maintain their physical and mental wellbeing?