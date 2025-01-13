© 2025 WYPR
Midday

Ravens win over Pittsburgh. How did they do it, and what comes next?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 13, 2025 at 12:10 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/AP
FR67404 AP
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in the 2024 season in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Today on Midday, its time to talk football. The Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Commanders won this weekend. The Ravens played their longtime division rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium. They came away with a decisive win, 28-14.

Midday discusses the latest with Gabe Ortis, a host and producer here at WYPR. He has covered the Ravens on the staff of several news organizations for the past several years.

Lifelong Detroit Lions fan Jonathan Blakely also joins. He is the Chief Content Officer at Baltimore Public Media, which includes WYPR and our sibling station WTMD.

And later, sports psychologist Daniel Zimet, Ph.D., joins Midday to talk about the mental side to sports competition. How do professional athletes maintain their physical and mental wellbeing?

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
