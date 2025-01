Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends with movie aficionados Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Max Weiss, film critic and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Magazine.

In our first show of 2025, the movie crew discusses a few standout features from the end of the year and their favorite films of 2024.

In her latest column, Weiss shares her top ten list of 2024.