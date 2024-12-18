WYPR's reporter look back at a consequential year in news

As 2024 draws to a close, we round up a busy year covering the headlines.

WYPR's new on-air hosts Taylor Holbrooks and Marquis Lupton join us to talk about their journey in public radio and what it is like to be a voice familiar to listeners across the Baltimore area.

Then, WYPR reporters take us behind the microphone as they recount covering the stories that made 2024 unforgettable. Scott Maucione was on the scene in the aftermath of the catastrophic collapse of the Key Bridge into the Patapsco River.

And, John Lee spoke to locals who remember the 60th anniversary of Beatlemania in Baltimore, when the worldwide superstars made their first and only appearance in 1964 in Charm City.

These stories and more from our reporters on the ground.