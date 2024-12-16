Congressman John Sarbanes reflects on 18 years in Congress

Congressman John Sarbanes was first elected to represent the 3rd Congressional District in 2007. His father, Paul Sarbanes, served three terms in the House, representing the 3rd district in the 1970s, before he was elected to the Senate.

In a statement announcing his retirement in October of last year, Sarbanes said, “I believe in public service. My siblings and I grew up with the teaching that there are many ways to serve. Being in Congress is one of them — a truly humbling opportunity to make a difference.”

Congressman Sarbanes joins Midday for the hour to reflect on his time in office.