Midday

Congressman John Sarbanes reflects on 18 years in Congress

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 16, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
Congressman John Sarbanes at a 2023 Veterans Day event in Howard County.
Courtesy of the office of Congressman John Sarbanes
The Baltimore Banner
Congressman John Sarbanes at a 2023 Veterans Day event in Howard County.

Congressman John Sarbanes was first elected to represent the 3rd Congressional District in 2007. His father, Paul Sarbanes, served three terms in the House, representing the 3rd district in the 1970s, before he was elected to the Senate.

In a statement announcing his retirement in October of last year, Sarbanes said, “I believe in public service. My siblings and I grew up with the teaching that there are many ways to serve. Being in Congress is one of them — a truly humbling opportunity to make a difference.”

Congressman Sarbanes joins Midday for the hour to reflect on his time in office.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
