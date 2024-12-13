The Handel Choir of Baltimore Celebrates 90th Anniversary Season

Music from Handel’s Messiah is a holiday staple around the world, including here in Baltimore. Nobody has done it annually for as many years in our area as the Handel Choir of Baltimore.

This year the chorus is celebrating their 90th season and will offer Handel’s beloved masterpiece this weekend with shows in Baltimore and Timonium.

Brian Bartoldus, the Choir’s Music Director and Jason Rudy, chair of the Handel Choir’s board and singer in the chorus, join Midday to share more on their holiday shows.