© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPO 106.9 Eastern Shore is off the air due to routine tower work being done daily from 8a-5p. We hope to restore full broadcast days by 12/15. All streams are operational
Programs
Midday

The Handel Choir of Baltimore Celebrates 90th Anniversary Season

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 13, 2024 at 12:31 PM EST
Handel Choir of Baltimore
Courtesy Photo from Handel Choir of Baltimore
Handel Choir of Baltimore

Music from Handel’s Messiah is a holiday staple around the world, including here in Baltimore. Nobody has done it annually for as many years in our area as the Handel Choir of Baltimore.

This year the chorus is celebrating their 90th season and will offer Handel’s beloved masterpiece this weekend with shows in Baltimore and Timonium.

Brian Bartoldus, the Choir’s Music Director and Jason Rudy, chair of the Handel Choir’s board and singer in the chorus, join Midday to share more on their holiday shows.

Handel Choir of Baltimore. Brian Bartoldus, Artistic Director and Dr. Jason Rudy, Board Chair and choir member
Courtesy Photos from the Handel Choir of Baltimore
Handel Choir of Baltimore. Brian Bartoldus, Artistic Director and Dr. Jason Rudy, Board Chair and choir member

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsWYPR ArtsMidday
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes