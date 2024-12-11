© 2024 WYPR
Churches in Baltimore and beyond are shedding worshippers

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 11, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
St. Benedict Church in Baltimore. (Gail Burton for The Baltimore Banner)
Gail Burton
/
The Baltimore Banner
St. Benedict Church in Baltimore is one of the Catholic churches merging into a new parish.

As Christians celebrate the Christmas holiday this month, churches and parishes in Maryland and across the country are wrestling with a dilemma that has affected every Christian denomination: a marked decrease in the number of people who attend services and say they are affiliated with a church.

Dr. Firmin DeBrabander is a philosophy professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art and he wrote an article appearing in the Fall Issue of The Hedgehog Review called “The Vast Dechurching and the Paradox of Christianity’s Decline.” He joins Midday to explain the changes in American Christianity.

Political philosopher and author Firmin DeBrabander, photographed in Baltimore MD, USA, for De Standaard Magazine, 15 December 2015.
Mike Morgan Photography/Mike Morgan
/
Copyright Owner
Political philosopher and author Firmin DeBrabander, photographed in Baltimore MD, USA, for De Standaard Magazine, 15 December 2015.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
