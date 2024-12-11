Churches in Baltimore and beyond are shedding worshippers

As Christians celebrate the Christmas holiday this month, churches and parishes in Maryland and across the country are wrestling with a dilemma that has affected every Christian denomination: a marked decrease in the number of people who attend services and say they are affiliated with a church.

Dr. Firmin DeBrabander is a philosophy professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art and he wrote an article appearing in the Fall Issue of The Hedgehog Review called “The Vast Dechurching and the Paradox of Christianity’s Decline.” He joins Midday to explain the changes in American Christianity.