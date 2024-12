Should President Biden issue pre-emptive pardons for any people the Trump administration may prosecute when he returns to the White House?



Kim Wehle is a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law and her latest book is Pardon Power: How the Pardon System Works-And Why. She joins Midday to tell us more about the pardon process.

