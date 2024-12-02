© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Midday on the news: Biden pardons his son, despite pledge not to

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 2, 2024 at 12:02 PM EST
Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, center, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell, right, sit in the front row at a House Oversight Committee hearing as Republicans are taking the first step toward holding him in contempt of Congress, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, center, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell, right, sit in the front row at a House Oversight Committee hearing as Republicans are taking the first step toward holding him in contempt of Congress, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Last night, President Joe Biden issued a broad pardon for his son, reversing an earlier pledge to not interfere in his legal affairs. Hunter Biden had been scheduled to be sentenced in his gun possession and tax cases next week.

The pardon is for, “those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 1, 2024.”

Luke Broadwater, a congressional correspondent for the New York Times, joins us with the latest.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
