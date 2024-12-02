Midday on the news: Biden pardons his son, despite pledge not to

Last night, President Joe Biden issued a broad pardon for his son, reversing an earlier pledge to not interfere in his legal affairs. Hunter Biden had been scheduled to be sentenced in his gun possession and tax cases next week.

The pardon is for, “those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 1, 2024.”

Luke Broadwater, a congressional correspondent for the New York Times, joins us with the latest.