After Election 2024, Midday revisits the white rural vote

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers
Published November 20, 2024 at 12:04 PM EST
'White Rural Rage: The Threat to Democracy" by Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman
Book cover art courtesy of Penguin Random House
'White Rural Rage: The Threat to Democracy" by Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman

(This conversation was originally broadcast on April 8, 2024)

Political scientist Tom Schaller, who teaches at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, and former Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman published a book in February which argues that rural communities wield out-sized influence in American politics.

The book, White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy, has attracted praise and controversy among scholars, including accusations research was misinterpreted by the book's authors.

As political watchers continue to analyze the results of the 2024 election, Midday revisits this conversation to share speculation on the political philosophy of a large group in the American electorate.

This conversation was pre-recorded, and we cannot take any new calls or comments.

