Bill Adair goes 'Beyond the Big Lie' to expose dishonesty in politics

President-elect Donald Trump’s penchant for fabrication and malicious claims against immigrants and others did not seem to matter to voters in the last election. A majority of voters chose Trump to serve a second term.

My guest has been chronicling lying in politics for the past 17 years. Bill Adair is the creator of PolitiFact. We’ll talk about his latest book, Beyond the Big Lie: The Epidemic of Political Lying, Why Republicans Do It More, and How It Could Burn Down Our Democracy.