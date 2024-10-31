© 2024 WYPR
The future of BOPA and what it means for Baltimore's arts community

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 31, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
BOPA’s board voted Wednesday to lay off an undisclosed number of staff. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Katilin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
Artscape is one of the premiere festivals put on by Baltimore's Office of Promotion and the Arts. (BOPA)

Two weeks ago, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the city would terminate its contract with the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, the quasi-governmental agency serving as a local arts council, and as a producer of large city events like Artscape and the Baltimore Book Festival.

Financial problems have beset the agency ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel many events.

The future of who organizes events like Artscape is uncertain. Is there still a role for BOPA?

Rachel Graham is the CEO of BOPA, she joins Midday to share her vision for its future.

Later, we speak with Nicholas Cohen, the Executive Director of Maryland Citizens for the Arts and Jeannie Howe, the Executive Director of the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
