The future of BOPA and what it means for Baltimore's arts community

Two weeks ago, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the city would terminate its contract with the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, the quasi-governmental agency serving as a local arts council, and as a producer of large city events like Artscape and the Baltimore Book Festival.

Financial problems have beset the agency ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel many events.

The future of who organizes events like Artscape is uncertain. Is there still a role for BOPA?

Rachel Graham is the CEO of BOPA, she joins Midday to share her vision for its future.

Later, we speak with Nicholas Cohen, the Executive Director of Maryland Citizens for the Arts and Jeannie Howe, the Executive Director of the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance.