Sec. Schiraldi speaks on youth crime after Howard County murder

Maryland's Secretary of Juvenile Services (DJS), Vincent Schiraldi joins Midday to discuss several high-profile crimes involving juveniles.

While not suggesting Schiraldi should resign, the Mayor of Baltimore and the Baltimore Police Commissioner have voiced concern that arresting some juvenile offenders and then remanding them to the custody of their guardians is not always in the best interest of public safety.

With forthcoming changes to juvenile justice laws in November, how will DJS proceed with diversion strategies to redirect youth offenders?