Sec. Schiraldi speaks on youth crime after Howard County murder

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 28, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
Joe Andrucyk
Vincent Schiraldi, Secretary of Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services

Maryland's Secretary of Juvenile Services (DJS), Vincent Schiraldi joins Midday to discuss several high-profile crimes involving juveniles.

While not suggesting Schiraldi should resign, the Mayor of Baltimore and the Baltimore Police Commissioner have voiced concern that arresting some juvenile offenders and then remanding them to the custody of their guardians is not always in the best interest of public safety.

With forthcoming changes to juvenile justice laws in November, how will DJS proceed with diversion strategies to redirect youth offenders?

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
