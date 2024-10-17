Perspectives on violence and resilience in occupied West Bank and Gaza

Today, reflections on the war in the Middle East from an American physician who spent a month at a hospital in Gaza, and a Marylander who grew up in Ramallah, on the West Bank.

Dr. Victoria Aveson is a surgeon from New York, who went to Gaza under the auspices of Humanity Auxilium, a nonprofit that sends volunteers to help in areas ravaged by wars and natural disasters. She worked at the Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza. On Monday, just a few days after Dr. Aveson returned to the United States, Israeli defense forces bombed the grounds of the hospital, killing four people, and injuring many others.

Aveson shares what she saw from inside one of the last medical centers standing in the Gaza Strip.

Then, Dr. Ramsey Hanhan is a Palestinian American author who lives in Howard County. He retired from his career as a university professor of physics to concentrate on writing. In 2022, he wrote a literary memoir called Fugitive Dreams: Chronicles of Occupation and Resistance. He also maintains a blog on Medium where he writes about the Palestinian experience.