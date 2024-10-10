Does the Constitution impede the future of American democracy?

After four grueling months in the summer of 1787, most, but not all, of the framers of the US Constitution signed the document that has been the fundament of our government ever since.

However, Midday's guest today has written a book that asserts the constitution itself poses a threat to our republic.

No Democracy Lasts Forever: How the Constitution Threatens the United States is a new book by Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. He has written or co-written 15 other books about constitutional law.