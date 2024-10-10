© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Does the Constitution impede the future of American democracy?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 10, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
No Democracy Lasts Forever: How the Constitution threatens the United States by Erwin Chemerinsky
Photo Courtesy of W.W. Norton & Company
No Democracy Lasts Forever: How the Constitution threatens the United States by Erwin Chemerinsky

After four grueling months in the summer of 1787, most, but not all, of the framers of the US Constitution signed the document that has been the fundament of our government ever since.

However, Midday's guest today has written a book that asserts the constitution itself poses a threat to our republic.

No Democracy Lasts Forever: How the Constitution Threatens the United States is a new book by Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. He has written or co-written 15 other books about constitutional law.

Photo Courtesy of W.W. Norton & Company
Author and Legal Scholar Erwin Chemerinsky
Photo Courtesy of W.W. Norton & Company

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBooksGovernment
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes