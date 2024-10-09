Election 2024: The future of MD's third congressional district

Today, we continue our series of Conversations with the Candidates with the Democratic and Republican nominees for the House of Representatives in Maryland's Third Congressional District.

Congressman John Sarbanes has represented this district since 2007 and will retire in January at the end of this term.

State Senator Sarah Elfreth is a Democrat who was elected to the Maryland Senate in 2018. She is 35 years old, lives in Annapolis and won a crowded primary in May by more than 11 points.

Republican Rob Steinberger is an attorney from Arnold, Maryland and is 52 years old. He served in the Naval Reserves, in addition to working in the corporate and non-profit sectors. He won his primary by 6 points and has never held political office.