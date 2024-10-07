A Maryland rabbi on marking one year since attacks in Israel. Plus, updates from Tel Aviv.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack in Israel by Hamas. On Midday we examine how Israelis have reacted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the crisis, and what the anniversary means to the Baltimore Jewish community.

This year, Oct. 7 falls at the midpoint between the two major holidays observed by those of the Jewish faith, Rosh Hashanah, and Yom Kippur. The attack led by Hamas last year was the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and on today’s program, we will focus on the Jewish response to the attack and how the ensuing trauma has affected Jews in our community and around the world.

A number of ceremonies are planned here in Baltimore and around the country to remember the people lost in the Oct. 7 attack and the nearly 100 hostages who remain in captivity.

Many pro-Palestinian ceremonies are also being held on college campuses and elsewhere to protest the Israeli prosecution of the war, and increased hostilities in Lebanon and the West Bank. The trauma of the Palestinians cannot be diminished or understated, and next week Midday will hear Palestinian perspectives on this year's explosion of violence in this century-old conflict.

First, political correspondent for the Times of Israel Sam Sokol joins the program. Sokol also wrote for the Jerusalem Post, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, and Haaretz.

Then, we chat with Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi, the Senior Rabbi at Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation in Baltimore. She attended a ceremony earlier today marking the year anniversary of the attack on Israel.

