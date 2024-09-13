Gov. Moore addresses MD Senate Race and Joppatowne school shooting

Governor Wes Moore on Friday discussed Maryland’s Senate race and gun violence with the Black press gathered at the Congressional Black Caucus’s Annual Conference in Washington.

With Maryland’s Senate race becoming one of the most watched elections in the nation, Moore said if former Governor Larry Hogan wins the US Senate race, he will work with him as a member of the Maryland delegation. However, he supports Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, “because I believe in her vision,” Moore said and he has “no intention of Maryland being the state that’s responsible for turning the Senate Republican.” The most recent Gonzales poll shows Alsobrooks with a five point lead over Hogan while 11% of respondents remain undecided.

The governor also expressed support for the Joppatowne High School community in Harford County where a shooting last week left one 15-year-old student dead.

“Instead of talking about the new boost in teacher enrollment that we’re seeing in the state of Maryland we’re already talking about violence in our schools. It’s deeply frustrating and heartbreaking,” said Moore. “There has to be an aggressive, coordinated and a cross-sector approach to the way we’re dealing with mental health, accountability, violence and conflict resolution.”

Friday was the first return to school for the full Joppatowne High School student body with the addition of the school's no bookbag policy until further notice.