Midday

Midday on Politics: The day after a crucial presidential debate

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 11, 2024 at 12:10 PM EDT
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris met for the first time on the debate stage last night. Did either candidate accomplish their goals for the night? How might undecided voters respond to the discussion? We discuss the debate.

Our guests are Brandi Collins-Dexter, Media Fellow at the Center for Race and Digital Justice, Politics and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, and Andrew Perrin, SNF Agora Professor and Sociology Chair at the Johns Hopkins Krieger School of Arts and Sciences.

Matthew Foldi also joined us. He is a reporter at The Spectator and a former Republican congressional candidate in Maryland's 6th District.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
