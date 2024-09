David Rubenstein wears many hats which include the Co-Founder of The Carlyle Group, Chairman of The Kennedy Center Board of Trustees and host of The David Rubenstein Show on Bloomberg TV and PBS. He is also in his first year as the majority owner of The Baltimore Orioles.

Rubenstein is the author of five books, and joins Midday to discuss his latest publication, The Highest Calling: Conversations on the American Presidency.