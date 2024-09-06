Midday at the Movies: 'Beetlejuice' returns and 'Between the Temples'

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends with movie aficionados Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Max Weiss, film critic and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Magazine.

Summer is wrapping up, were box offices able to make up for low returns earlier in the season? Plus, we dig into a pair of comedies, the return of Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Between the Temples.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Listen in to today’s episode from 12-1pm. Audio will be posted here following the program.