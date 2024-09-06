© 2024 WYPR
Programs
Midday

Midday at the Movies: 'Beetlejuice' returns and 'Between the Temples'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Michael Keaton returns in "BeetleJuice BeetleJuice"
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
Michael Keaton returns in "BeetleJuice BeetleJuice"

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends with movie aficionados Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Max Weiss, film critic and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Magazine.

Summer is wrapping up, were box offices able to make up for low returns earlier in the season? Plus, we dig into a pair of comedies, the return of Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Between the Temples.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Listen in to today’s episode from 12-1pm. Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
