WYPF/Frederick will be running at a reduced power the rest of this week and beginning of next week as Verizon is working on replacing their antennas. Download the WYPR app to stream.
Critic J. Wynn Rousuck on what she's excited about for the upcoming theatre season

By Tom Hall,
J. Wynn RousuckTeria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 6, 2024 at 12:40 PM EDT
The tiger puppet in “Life of Pi,” coming to the Hippodrome this winter
Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Midday to look ahead to the next year of exciting local productions.

Rousuck previews Oh Happy Day!, opening at Baltimore Center Stage on September 19. Written by Tony Award Nominee Jordan E. Cooper, the creative reimagining of the story of Noah's Ark takes place in Mississippi during a birthday BBQ.

We also discuss & Juliet, coming to the Hippodrome September 22 through 28, and Schmigadoon!, which makes a world premiere at the Kennedy Center in early 2025.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
