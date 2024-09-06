Critic J. Wynn Rousuck on what she's excited about for the upcoming theatre season

Theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Midday to look ahead to the next year of exciting local productions.

Rousuck previews Oh Happy Day!, opening at Baltimore Center Stage on September 19. Written by Tony Award Nominee Jordan E. Cooper, the creative reimagining of the story of Noah's Ark takes place in Mississippi during a birthday BBQ.

We also discuss & Juliet, coming to the Hippodrome September 22 through 28, and Schmigadoon!, which makes a world premiere at the Kennedy Center in early 2025.