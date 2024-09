The signs summer is ending; school is back in session, the birds return from migration and WTMD presents the final First Thursday Festival of the year.

Tyler LaPorte, afternoon host and Interim Program Director at WTMD and one of the organizers behind First Thursdays. We ask him what festival-goers can expect later today.

The First Thursday Festival begins at 6:00 tonight at the Canton Waterfront Park, just off of Boston Street in Baltimore City.