2024 Tony Award-winning arts educator CJay Philip

One of Baltimore's greatest living artistic talents joins Midday. Cjay Philip is the founding artistic director of Dance & Bmore, which works with people of all ages for the stated goal of creating meaningful human connections through music, movement and theater.

Last June, Philip was honored as the winner of 2024 Excellence in Theatre Education Award, presented by the Tony Awards and Carnegie Melon University.

Host Tom Hall asks her about hosting the Baltimore by Baltimore Music and Dance Festival at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater Saturday, and her journey into directing musical performances.