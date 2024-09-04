© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPF/Frederick will be running at a reduced power the rest of this week and beginning of next week as Verizon is working on replacing their antennas. Download the WYPR app to stream.
Programs
Midday

Kim Wehle on the power of the president's pardon

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 4, 2024 at 12:04 PM EDT
Photo courtesy University of Baltimore School of Law.

Presidential power is on the ballot this year, according to University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle.

In her new book, Pardon Power: How The Pardon System Works And Why, the legal scholar writes about the history of the president's pardon and the potential future abuse of the executive power. The pardon could be exponentially more grave in light of the Supreme Court’s July 1, 2024, ruling granting presidents immunity from criminal prosecution in the exercise of their official duties.

Wehle is a member of the faculty of the University of Baltimore School of Law, and a legal commentator for ABC News. She is also the creator behind the Simple Politics Substack.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsKimberly WehleWYPR BooksBooks
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes