Kim Wehle on the power of the president's pardon

Presidential power is on the ballot this year, according to University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle.

In her new book, Pardon Power: How The Pardon System Works And Why, the legal scholar writes about the history of the president's pardon and the potential future abuse of the executive power. The pardon could be exponentially more grave in light of the Supreme Court’s July 1, 2024, ruling granting presidents immunity from criminal prosecution in the exercise of their official duties.

Wehle is a member of the faculty of the University of Baltimore School of Law, and a legal commentator for ABC News. She is also the creator behind the Simple Politics Substack.