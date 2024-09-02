The history of Maryland's maverick in the U.S. Senate

(This program was originally broadcast on June 5, 2024)

A look at the life and legacy of Senator Charles Mathias. He was a liberal Republican popular in Maryland for more than two decades and was known by his colleagues as the “conscience of the Senate.”

A collection of essays about Sen. Mathias by staffers who worked with him and elected officials who served with him paints a portrait of a principled man who put country above party and who served with integrity and passion. The book is called Mathias of Maryland: Remembering a Lincoln Republican in the Senate.

Frederic B. Hill, a co-editor and contributor to the collection, and Norman Ornstein, a former congressional staffer who wrote the book's foreword, join Midday to discuss.