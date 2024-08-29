Former Baltimore prosecutor takes on criminal justice bias

(This conversation was originally broadcast on April 3, 2024)

Since Black Lives Matter protests erupted across the country after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, systemic racism in the criminal justice system has been front and center in the debate about public safety, and the over-policing and over-incarceration of people of color.

Debbie Hines is a former prosecutor in Baltimore, and a former Assistant Attorney General for the State of Maryland. In her new book, she focuses on the unfair treatment of people of color by prosecutors at the state and local level.

The book is called Get Off My Neck: Black Lives, White Justice, and a Former Prosecutor’s Quest for Reform.