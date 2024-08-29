© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Former Baltimore prosecutor takes on criminal justice bias

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 29, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
Debbie Hines, author of "Get Off My Neck: Black Lives, White Justice and a Former Prosecutor's Quest for Reform"
The MIT Press and Thomas O'Connor
Debbie Hines, author of "Get Off My Neck: Black Lives, White Justice and a Former Prosecutor's Quest for Reform"

(This conversation was originally broadcast on April 3, 2024)

Since Black Lives Matter protests erupted across the country after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, systemic racism in the criminal justice system has been front and center in the debate about public safety, and the over-policing and over-incarceration of people of color.

Debbie Hines is a former prosecutor in Baltimore, and a former Assistant Attorney General for the State of Maryland. In her new book, she focuses on the unfair treatment of people of color by prosecutors at the state and local level.

The book is called Get Off My Neck: Black Lives, White Justice, and a Former Prosecutor’s Quest for Reform.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsWYPR BooksCriminal Justice
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes