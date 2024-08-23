Midday News Wrap: Maryland onstage at the DNC. Plus, big dollar opioid settlements

Maryland Democrats were on the mainstage at this week's Democratic National Convention with speeches from Governor Wes Moore, Congressman Jamie Raskin and Prince George’s County Executive and Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks.

Josh Kurtz, Founding Editor of Maryland Matters joins Midday to reflect on Maryland's impact in Chicago.

Then, Baltimore City recently settled for $152 million with Cardinal Health for their role in the opioid crisis. This large amount follows $45 million settlements with CVS and Allergan earlier this year. WYPR health reporter Scott Maucione joins Midday to explain the details of the settlement and how the funds will be used.