© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live updates from the DNC in Chicago
Programs
Midday

Midday News Wrap: Maryland onstage at the DNC. Plus, big dollar opioid settlements

By Ashley Sterner,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 23, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 of 2  — Election 2024 DNC
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP / AP
Oxycodone pills are displayed, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
2 of 2  — Oxycodone
Oxycodone pills are displayed, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in New York.
Mark Lennihan / AP

Maryland Democrats were on the mainstage at this week's Democratic National Convention with speeches from Governor Wes Moore, Congressman Jamie Raskin and Prince George’s County Executive and Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks.

Josh Kurtz, Founding Editor of Maryland Matters joins Midday to reflect on Maryland's impact in Chicago.

Then, Baltimore City recently settled for $152 million with Cardinal Health for their role in the opioid crisis. This large amount follows $45 million settlements with CVS and Allergan earlier this year. WYPR health reporter Scott Maucione joins Midday to explain the details of the settlement and how the funds will be used.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsElection 2024Maryland Mattersopioid crisis
Stay Connected
Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes