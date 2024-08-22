© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live updates from the DNC in Chicago
Programs
Midday

Olszewski reflects on the recovery of Eastern Baltimore County

By John Lee,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 22, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.
Kylie Cooper
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.

When Johnny Olszewski ran for Baltimore County Executive he talked about growing up in the shadow of the steel mill, Bethlehem Steel. This steel mill is long gone and today we are discussing Eastern Baltimore County’s ongoing economic recovery, which has been at least partly due to the Tradepoint Atlantic development on the old Bethlehem Steel site.

County Executive Olszewski joined Midday from Chicago, where he is attending the Democratic National Convention, to discuss the economy in the eastern region of the county.

Tags
Midday Baltimore CountyBaltimore County Executive Johnny OlszewskiMiddayWYPR Programs
Stay Connected
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County. <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnWesleyLee2">@JohnWesleyLee2</a>
See stories by John Lee
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes