Olszewski reflects on the recovery of Eastern Baltimore County

When Johnny Olszewski ran for Baltimore County Executive he talked about growing up in the shadow of the steel mill, Bethlehem Steel. This steel mill is long gone and today we are discussing Eastern Baltimore County’s ongoing economic recovery, which has been at least partly due to the Tradepoint Atlantic development on the old Bethlehem Steel site.

County Executive Olszewski joined Midday from Chicago, where he is attending the Democratic National Convention, to discuss the economy in the eastern region of the county.