National Aquarium activates a 'floating wetland' in the Inner Harbor

By Ashley Sterner,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 19, 2024 at 12:45 PM EDT
The completed mural at the Harbor Wetland Exhibit. | June 24, 2024
Philip Smith/Philip Smith, National Aquarium
The National Aquarium | www.aqua.org
The Harbor Wetland Exhibit. | June 24, 2024

The neighborhoods surrounding the Inner Harbor are some of the fastest growing parts of Baltimore. Now the population of the harbor is growing with the addition of turtles, mallards, a pair of river otters and a school of Atlantic silverside fish — all members of the Chesapeake Bay’s native ecosystem.

They are drawn to the harbor by a new 10,000-square-foot “floating wetlands,” a series of artificial islands set up by the National Aquarium between piers 3 and 4.

Charmaine Dahlenburg, the National Aquarium's Director of Field Conservation joins Midday to discuss the development of this ambitious harbor project.

Midday The National Aquarium
Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
