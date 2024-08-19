National Aquarium activates a 'floating wetland' in the Inner Harbor
The neighborhoods surrounding the Inner Harbor are some of the fastest growing parts of Baltimore. Now the population of the harbor is growing with the addition of turtles, mallards, a pair of river otters and a school of Atlantic silverside fish — all members of the Chesapeake Bay’s native ecosystem.
They are drawn to the harbor by a new 10,000-square-foot “floating wetlands,” a series of artificial islands set up by the National Aquarium between piers 3 and 4.
Charmaine Dahlenburg, the National Aquarium's Director of Field Conservation joins Midday to discuss the development of this ambitious harbor project.