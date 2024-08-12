New school year sees new leadership in Maryland's statewide union of educators

The state's largest union of educators, the Maryland State Education Association, sees new leadership heading into the 2024-2025 school year. Paul Lemle and Nikki Woodward bring decades of experience as educators and paraprofessionals to their new role.

Reinvigorating the pipeline of teachers is one of the issues top of mind for the new leaders of MSEA, which represents nearly 75,000 teachers and school staff across Maryland, outside of Baltimore city.

The US Department of Education reports that during the first few months of the pandemic in 2020, the economy shed more than 750,000 jobs in the public education sector. How does MSEA think this pressing issue should be addressed? We discuss teacher shortages, literacy policy and more with the newly-elected leaders.