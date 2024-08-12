© 2024 WYPR
New school year sees new leadership in Maryland's statewide union of educators

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 12, 2024 at 12:02 PM EDT
The Howard County Education Association, part of the United Education Profession (UEP) with the Maryland State Education Association, held a press conference and rally ahead of a school board meeting on May 9, 2024.
Kaitlin Newman, The Baltimore Banner
The Howard County Education Association, part of the United Education Profession (UEP) with the Maryland State Education Association (MSEA), held a press conference and rally ahead of a school board meeting on May 9, 2024.

The state's largest union of educators, the Maryland State Education Association, sees new leadership heading into the 2024-2025 school year. Paul Lemle and Nikki Woodward bring decades of experience as educators and paraprofessionals to their new role.

Reinvigorating the pipeline of teachers is one of the issues top of mind for the new leaders of MSEA, which represents nearly 75,000 teachers and school staff across Maryland, outside of Baltimore city.

The US Department of Education reports that during the first few months of the pandemic in 2020, the economy shed more than 750,000 jobs in the public education sector. How does MSEA think this pressing issue should be addressed? We discuss teacher shortages, literacy policy and more with the newly-elected leaders.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes