Phoenix Recovery Academy focuses on students & sobriety

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesTeria Rogers
Published August 8, 2024 at 12:02 PM EDT
Class of 2024 graduates of the Phoenix Recovery Academy receive diplomas during a graduation ceremony.
Courtesy of Heather Whitcomb
Class of 2024 graduates of the Phoenix Recovery Academy receive diplomas during a graduation ceremony.

The Phoenix Recovery Academy in Frederick is the only high school in Maryland dedicated to supporting and educating teenagers who are battling substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders.

The academy is a part of a network of about 45 Recovery Schools across the country, which strive to maintain high quality educational environments while encouraging student recovery.

The school opened in 2020 and this year, the school celebrated a graduating class of six students.

Tom speaks with an education reporter, school leadership and a recent graduate about this innovative institution in Frederick.

Guest for this program include:

  • Jillian Atelsek, a former education reporter for the Frederick News-Post who profiled the school.
  • Heather Whitcomb, Executive Director of the Phoenix Recovery Academy
  • Stephanie Purdy, Principal of the Phoenix Recovery Academy
  • Xavier LeMay, a 2024 graduate

The Frederick News-Post article referenced for this interview is, Rising Up: Eight months inside Frederick's Phoenix Recovery Academy.

*Audio of this conversation will be posted when available.

Frederick County SchoolsEducationSubstance abuse treatment
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
